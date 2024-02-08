Advertisement

Noida: A man slit his neck with a blade inside a court in Greater Noida, while a hearing in a dowry death case was underway. The incident took place on Friday, when the man, who is said to be the accused in the case, severely injured himself with the blade.

The man was identified as Shivam Singh (35), a resident of Greater Noida. He is under treatment at the hospital and is said to be out of danger.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the hearing on the case was postponed after the incident.

Confirming the incident, a police official said, "Shivam Singh lives in Pawli village in Greater Noida. He was arrested by the police in 2022 after his wife was found dead at their home and booked for suspected dowry death."

Advertisement

On Friday, he was produced in the Additional District Judge Fast Track Court, located in Surajpur, where his statement was to be recorded. "As the hearing started in the court, Shivam Singh pulled out a blade from his clothes and slit his own neck, even before anyone could stop him," the official said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated. Doctors said that he has been kept under observation but appears to be out of danger.

Advertisement

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.