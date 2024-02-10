Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 01:47 IST

Noida Police Attaches Assets Worth Over Rs 120 Crore Belonging to Gangster Ravi Kana and his aide

Around a dozen members of Kana's gang, which deals in the scrap metal trade, have been arrested in the last two months by the Noida Police.

Digital Desk
Image for representative purposes only.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NOIDA: As part of an ongoing effort to clamp down on the gangster Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana's gang, the Noida Police on Friday attached “ill-gotten” assets belonging to Kaana and his aide. The assets, worth Rs 120,55,80,743 range from vehicles to real estate and have been attached under Section 14(1) of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act 1986. Section 14(1) of the Gangsters' Act provides for the attachment of ill-gotten assets of criminals to choke financial support to organised crime and gangs.

Around a dozen gang members of gangster Ravi Kana have been arrested in the last two months by the police. The gang allegedly deals in scrap trade and uses criminal influence to win contracts, according to police. In January, Kana and 15 others were booked under the aforementioned Gangsters' Act for coercing industrialists to give him tenders for rebar scrap deals. Though several of those charged have been arrested, Kana himself remains on the run. 

Advertisement

In December of last year, Kana was also booked for the gang rape of a woman in the parking lot of the Gardens Galleria mall. 

In January, the local police also got a look-out circular issued against him over suspicion that the gangster could flee from the country. 

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 23:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News24 minutes ago

  2. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News25 minutes ago

  3. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  4. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News33 minutes ago

  5. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement