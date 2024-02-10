Advertisement

NOIDA: As part of an ongoing effort to clamp down on the gangster Ravi Nagar alias Ravi Kana's gang, the Noida Police on Friday attached “ill-gotten” assets belonging to Kaana and his aide. The assets, worth Rs 120,55,80,743 range from vehicles to real estate and have been attached under Section 14(1) of the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act 1986. Section 14(1) of the Gangsters' Act provides for the attachment of ill-gotten assets of criminals to choke financial support to organised crime and gangs.

Around a dozen gang members of gangster Ravi Kana have been arrested in the last two months by the police. The gang allegedly deals in scrap trade and uses criminal influence to win contracts, according to police. In January, Kana and 15 others were booked under the aforementioned Gangsters' Act for coercing industrialists to give him tenders for rebar scrap deals. Though several of those charged have been arrested, Kana himself remains on the run.

In December of last year, Kana was also booked for the gang rape of a woman in the parking lot of the Gardens Galleria mall.

In January, the local police also got a look-out circular issued against him over suspicion that the gangster could flee from the country.

With inputs from PTI.