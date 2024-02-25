Updated September 10th, 2021 at 23:37 IST
Now, record statement through video conferencing in Rajasthan district courts
Witnesses will now be able to get their statement recorded in the district courts through video conferencing , said an official statement, adding that the facility started in Jaipur and Sri Ganganagar districts on Friday.
Special Secretary (Home) V Sarvana said now a witness will need not to travel long distances to get his or her statement recorded.
He said in the first phase, a studio has been set up in each district courts for it.
The move will save government expenditure and the trial process will also speed up, the statement said.
Published September 10th, 2021 at 23:37 IST
