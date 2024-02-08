Advertisement

New Delhi: An Indian origin woman based in the United States (US) was allegedly sexually assaulted in a five star hotel in the national capital. After the incident a complaint was given by the victim to the Delhi police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Ravikant Kumar stated that based on the complaint received from the victim, an FIR under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at ChanakyaPuri police station and an inquiry has been initiated.

Accused was allegedly known to victim's relative

According to the police, in her complaint the victim alleged that on September, 14, 2023, the incident of sexual assault took place in a five star hotel located in New Delhi District and the accused was the CEO of her company.

The complainant stated that she was working as an Assistant General Manager at a company. The accused CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the company, who was known to her uncle, had helped her in getting the job.

The NRI woman has now labelled serious allegations of rape against her CEO.

Further investigation is in progress on the basis of evidence on record.

