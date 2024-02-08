English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

NRI Woman Sexually Assaulted in Delhi's 5 Star Hotel

A police official said, based on the victim's complaint an FIR was registered at ChanakyaPuri police station and an inquiry has been initiated.

Abhishek Tiwari
NRI raped in Delhi
NRI woman allegedly raped in Delhi's 5 star hotel. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: An Indian origin woman based in the United States (US) was allegedly sexually assaulted in a five star hotel in the national capital. After the incident a complaint was given by the victim to the Delhi police.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), Ravikant Kumar stated that based on the complaint received from the victim, an FIR under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at ChanakyaPuri police station and an inquiry has been initiated.

Advertisement

Accused was allegedly known to victim's relative

According to the police, in her complaint the victim alleged that on September, 14, 2023, the incident of sexual assault took place in a five star hotel located in New Delhi District and the accused was the CEO of her company.

Advertisement

The complainant stated that she was working as an Assistant General Manager at a company. The accused CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the company, who was known to her uncle, had helped her in getting the job.

The NRI woman has now labelled serious allegations of rape against her CEO.

Advertisement

Further investigation is in progress on the basis of evidence on record.
 

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement