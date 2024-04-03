×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Nuh: 2 People Held For Committing Cyber Fraud

Police here have arrested two people for allegedly committing cyber frauds, an officer said on Wednesday. Five mobile phones and eight SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nuh: 2 People Held For Committing Cyber Fraud
Nuh: 2 People Held For Committing Cyber Fraud | Image:representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Nuh: Police here have arrested two people for allegedly committing cyber frauds, an officer said on Wednesday.

Five mobile phones and eight SIM cards were recovered from their possession, he said.

Advertisement

The two have been identified as Hajma, a native of Ghasera village of Nuh district, and Sakir, a native of Utawar Ka Nagla village of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Inspector Subhash, In-charge, Crime Investigation Agency, Tauru, both the accused were arrested by his team Tuesday night, while they were waiting for a ride to go somewhere.

Advertisement

An FIR in the matter has been registered at Cyber Police Station, Nuh, he said. 

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ambati Rayudu slams RCB

Rayudu's TROLLS RCB

2 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

3 minutes ago
Taiwan Earthquake

news

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

12 minutes ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Flight cancelled

15 minutes ago
Online payment

UPI transaction volume

17 minutes ago
Insolvency

Approval of resolution

18 minutes ago
Violence biggest challenge during elections in West Bengal: PM Modi

PM Modi

18 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rajnath's Moye Moye Jibe

19 minutes ago
App Store

Apple sideloading apps

24 minutes ago
Karnataka High Court

Karnataka Shocker

27 minutes ago
NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024

NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon

29 minutes ago
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Anya Taylor Is Married

29 minutes ago
Mayawati BSP

BSP List

30 minutes ago
NSA Ajit Doval led Indian Delegation at SCO Meet in Kazakhstan

Ajit Doval at SCO Meet

30 minutes ago
Startups

Startup investment trends

32 minutes ago
F1

Liberty Media to add Moto

36 minutes ago
Hema Malini Prays at Yamuna Bank in Mathura Ahead Of Nomination Filing

Hema Malini

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News8 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo