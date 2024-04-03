Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 17:08 IST
Nuh: 2 People Held For Committing Cyber Fraud
Police here have arrested two people for allegedly committing cyber frauds, an officer said on Wednesday. Five mobile phones and eight SIM cards were recovered from their possession.
Nuh: Police here have arrested two people for allegedly committing cyber frauds, an officer said on Wednesday.
Five mobile phones and eight SIM cards were recovered from their possession, he said.
The two have been identified as Hajma, a native of Ghasera village of Nuh district, and Sakir, a native of Utawar Ka Nagla village of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.
According to Inspector Subhash, In-charge, Crime Investigation Agency, Tauru, both the accused were arrested by his team Tuesday night, while they were waiting for a ride to go somewhere.
An FIR in the matter has been registered at Cyber Police Station, Nuh, he said.
