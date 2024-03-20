Updated March 20th, 2024 at 23:20 IST
Odisha: Altercation Over Payment of Rs 40 Ends With Shopkeeper's Death
The Odisha shopkeeper reportedly died following a heated altercation with a customer over an unpaid amount of Rs 40.
Bhadrak: A grocery shop owner in Odisha's Bhadrak district, on Wednesday, was allegedly killed after he had an altercation with a customer who paid him Rs 40 less for the purchases they made. As per the version of events narrated by the police, a customer approached the victim Bijay Panda's shop in Baralpokhari village on Wednesday for the purpose of purchasing certain goods. The customer bought goods valued at Rs 180 but only paid the shopkeeper Rs 140 for the same.
The customer reportedly told Panda that he would pay the remaining Rs 40 later but this proposition was not acceptable to the shopkeeper who demanded immediate payment.
At this point, reportedly, the pair had a heated altercation that turned physical and resulted in Panda falling to the ground, supposedly unconscious. The customer, who has been identified by the police, swiftly fled the scene.
When Panda was rushed by the nearby villagers to a hospital, the doctors there declared him dead.
The family of the deceased lodged a complaint against the customer with the police.
Bhadrak Town DSP Anshuman Dwibedi said a case has been registered.
The dead body has been sent to Bhadrak District Hospital for postmortem examination.
“We are waiting for the postmortem report to know the reason behind the death. We will take further action getting the report," Dwibedi said.
With inputs from PTI.
Published March 20th, 2024 at 23:20 IST
