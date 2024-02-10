Updated February 9th, 2024 at 21:55 IST
Odisha: Man Allegedly Hires Hitman to Kill Brother Over Property Dispute
During questioning, the Odisha man revealed that he had paid a hitman Rs 1.70 lakh to kill his brother over a property dispute.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
BALASORE, ODISHA: A 28-year-old man from Odisha's Balasore district allegedly hired a hitman to get his brother killed over a property dispute. He was later arrested by the local police alongside five other suspects in a double-murder case. Bijay Kumar Rout allegedly ordered a hit on his 21-year-old brother Bhavani Rout who was killed by a hitman on Tuesday this week. Bhavani was not the only victim in the case, with the hitman allegedly also killing his friend Manoranjan Mohapatra for witnessing Bhavani's abduction. Both bodies were later disposed off in the Blue Lake. The case only came to the attention of the authorities when Bijay himself approached the Nilgiri police station to register a missing persons' complaint.
Later, during questioning, Bijay broke down and admitted that he had paid Rs 1.70 lakh to the hitman for the crime. The weapons used in the murders and the bodies of the victims have now been recovered by the police. While police have made six arrests in the case, one accused remains at large.
Advertisement
With inputs from PTI.
Advertisement
Published February 9th, 2024 at 21:55 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?Economy News33 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.