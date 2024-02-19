Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 25th, 2021 at 23:15 IST

Odisha man booked for molesting, attempting to rape 9-yr-old girl

A 44-year-old man has been booked for allegedly molesting and attempting to rape a nine-year-old girl in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
A 44-year-old man has been booked for allegedly molesting and attempting to rape a nine-year-old girl in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

The alleged incident took place in Lalbag village in Mangalpur police station area on September 20 when the girl was playing alone on a road near her house, an officer said.

As per the police complaint lodged by the girl's father on Saturday, the accused, a father of two children himself, had allegedly molested her and then tried to rape her when she raised an alarm and managed to return home and narrate her ordeal to her mother, he said. Her parents took the matter to the village committee the same night but they failed to resolve the issue even after four days, following which they approached the police.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act was registered and a medical examination conducted on the girl. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, he added. 

Published September 25th, 2021 at 23:15 IST

