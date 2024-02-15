English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 11th, 2022 at 14:57 IST

Odisha Police nabs wanted drug trafficker

Odisha Police nabs wanted drug trafficker

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Apr 11 (PTI) Odisha Police have arrested one inter-state drug trafficker who was on the run since his cannabis consignment of 1,051 kg was seized at Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district, an officer said.

A team of the Special Task Force of Odisha Police with help of Hyderabad Police raided Saikrishna Nagar village and nabbed the absconding drug trafficker identified as ThyilShyam Sunder alias Kajabai. He was wanted in an NDPS Act case registered at Chitrakonda Police Station in Odisha. The raid was conducted on April 8.

Advertisement

Chitrakonda Police while conducting patrolling on October 10, 2021 seized contraband ganja weighing around 1051 kg, one truck and other materials from the possession of accused person N Balu of Amalapuram in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

During interrogation accused N Balu confessed that as per direction of accused ThyilShyam Sunder alias Kajabai he was transporting contraband ganja.

Advertisement

The arrested accused was one of the masterminds in the case as well as an inter-state drug trafficker. He was absconding since the occurrence of the case, a statement issued by the police said.

Soon after his arrest, Kajabai was produced before a court in Hyderabad for transit remand and was brought to Malkanagiri. PTI AAM RG RG

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2022 at 14:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

2 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

2 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

18 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

18 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

18 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

18 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

18 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How 'Guru Gary' is using cricket to keep slum kids away from drugs

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Domino's Pizza Japan Faces Controversy Over Employee's Unsanitary Act

    World9 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Chalo LIVE: Train Services Hit as Farmers Block Railway Tracks

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Sarfaraz Khan’s wife & father’s reaction after he hits fifty goes viral

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. Massive landslide on coastal bluff leaves Southern California mansion

    World14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo