Updated September 24th, 2021 at 15:58 IST

Odisha Police STF seizes 9 country-made guns, arrests two persons

The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has sized nine country-made firearms and one locally made revolver and arrested two persons in this connection, an officer said on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police has sized nine country-made firearms and one locally made revolver and arrested two persons in this connection, an officer said on Friday.

Based on intelligence input regarding illegal manufacturing/possession/sale of illegal firearms by some criminals of Dhenkanal district, an STF team conducted a raid on the public road near Bhapur village under Dhenkanal district and intercepted two persons.

They were identified as Kalandi Nayak of Radhakrishnapur under Khuntuni police station area of Cuttack district and Shyam Sundar Sitha of Baliamba under Sadar Police Station in Dhenkanal district on Thursday, the officer said.

"During search heavy arms like nine country-made firearms and one country made revolver along with other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession," the officer said, adding that the STF in this connection has registered a case under Arms Act and investigation is on.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it is ascertained that seized country-made firearms were manufactured by criminals of Dhenkanal district, who were involved in a number of cases related to illegal manufacturing of firearms in the district and other areas, the officer said.

Since 2020 the STF has seized 56 firearms and 91 rounds of live ammunition in its drive against illegal arms and ammunition.

Published September 24th, 2021 at 15:58 IST

