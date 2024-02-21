Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 16:03 IST

Odisha: Power official held in disproportionate assets case

An official of a power utility company was arrested in Odisha's Keonjhar district for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2 crore, according to the Vigilance Directorate.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
An official of a power utility company was arrested in Odisha's Keonjhar district for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth over Rs 2 crore, according to the Vigilance Directorate.

Searches were conducted by the Balasore Vigilance Division on Tuesday at the house of Maheswar Sethy, the sub-division officer of Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPNODL) metre-relay testing (electrical), the directorate said.

TPNODL is a joint venture between the Odisha government and Tata Power, which holds a majority stake of 51 per cent.

There were allegations that Sethy possessed assets disproportionate to the known sources of income. Movable and immovable properties of over Rs 2.57 crore were unearthed during the searches, the Vigilance Directorate said in a statement on Thursday.

A case was lodged under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, following which he was arrested on Wednesday, it said.

He was produced at a vigilance court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days. 

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 16:03 IST

