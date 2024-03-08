×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

Odisha: Woman Allegedly Hangs Herself After Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter in Ganjam

In a shocking incident from Odisha’s Ganjam district, a 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her 2-year-old daughter and later ended her life by hanging self.

Reported by: Digital Desk
greater noida murder
greater noida murder | Image:representative
Ganjam: A shocking incident has surfaced from Odisha’s Ganjam district, where a 28-year-old woman allegedly first killed her 2-year-old daughter and later ended her life by hanging herself at her residence. On information, the police team reached the house and shifted the bodies to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

A senior police official identified the deceased as Manika Gouda (28) and her daughter Ankita. The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be ascertained, the police are waiting for the postmortem report.

Family alleges dowry killing

The police said that the incident reportedly took place on Thursday, following which the bodies of the deceased were recovered from their residence in Baragaon under the Polasara Police Station limits and sent for post-mortem examinations.

It is being said that Bhikari Gouda, the husband of the woman, was not in the house when she allegedly killed her daughter and ended her life.

After returning to the home, the man found his wife's body hanging from the ceiling and his daughter lying on the floor.

The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, the police office said.

The family members of the deceased woman alleged that she was killed by her husband for dowry.

"We have started an investigation. The husband of the deceased was detained for interrogation," the officer added. 
 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 07:30 IST

