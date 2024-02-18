Updated September 8th, 2021 at 11:25 IST
One held, over 610 kg cannabis seized in Odisha’s Kalahandi
Bhawanipatna, Sep 8 (PTI) A suspected drug peddler was arrested and around 619 kg of cannabis seized from a pick-up truck in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, police said.
The vehicle, which had a fake registration number, was intercepted in Kesinga police station area on Tuesday following a tip-off, they said.
The contraband, estimated to be worth Rs 24.76 lakh, was found concealed inside maize sacks, Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said, adding, the truck driver was apprehended.
In 2021, 33 suspected smugglers have so far been arrested in the district and 3.38 tonnes of cannabis seized, the SP said. PTI CORR HMB RBT RBT
