Orchestra Dancer From Chhattisgarh Gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Police said that efforts are on to arrest the third accused. | Image:Unsplash / Representative

Advertisement

Palamu: Days after a Spanish blogger was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, another gang-rape incident has come to light in Palamu district.

An orchestra dancer from chhattisgarh has alleged that was gang-raped by in Bishrampur area of district on Monday. So far, police have made two arrests in connection with the case.

Advertisement

According to sources, the 21-year-old complainant and the accused are known to each other. They all are members of an orchestra group.

Police said that efforts are in to arrest the third accused.

Advertisement

More details are awaited.

