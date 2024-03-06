Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:50 IST
Orchestra Dancer From Chhattisgarh Gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Palamu
Palamu: Days after a Spanish blogger was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, another gang-rape incident has come to light in Palamu district.
An orchestra dancer from chhattisgarh has alleged that was gang-raped by in Bishrampur area of district on Monday. So far, police have made two arrests in connection with the case.
According to sources, the 21-year-old complainant and the accused are known to each other. They all are members of an orchestra group.
Police said that efforts are in to arrest the third accused.
More details are awaited.
Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:50 IST