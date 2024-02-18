English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2021 at 10:33 IST

Over 1.5 ton of cannabis seized, 5 held in Odisha

Over 1.5 ton of cannabis seized, 5 held in Odisha

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhawanipatna/Jeypore, Sep 7 (PTI) Over 1.5 ton of cannabis worth Rs 1.22 crore were seized and five suspected drug peddlers arrested in Kalahandi and Koraput districts of Odisha, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Jeypore Sadar police station in Koraput busted a drug-smuggling racket on Monday and recovered cannabis weighing 1,008 kg from a truck that was intercepted, police said.

Advertisement

The market value of the drugs is estimated to be over Rs 1 crore. The driver was arrested and later two suppliers were also nabbed, an officer said.

Rs 1.65 lakh in cash, the truck, a car and a motorcycle were seized, he said.

Advertisement

The contraband was going outside the state from Jalaput, he said, adding that more suspects would be arrested.

In Kalahandi district, two persons were arrested after cannabis with an estimated value of Rs 22 lakh was found in a pumpkin-loaded truck, police said.

Advertisement

The truck was intercepted in Kesinga town on Sunday, and the cannabis was found in 280 packets, wrapped in polythene bags and concealed inside a pumpkin shipment, they said.

The contraband, weighing 573.46 kg, was being transported from Padampur in Rayagada district to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said.

Advertisement

The arrested persons were from Uttar Pradesh and produced in a court, he said.

Cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in both the incidents, police said. PTI CORR HMB SOM SOM

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2021 at 10:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

7 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

7 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

7 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

7 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

7 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

11 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

13 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

14 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

14 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

14 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

14 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

14 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bihar: Man Shoots Dead His Daughter-In-Law And Her Brother, Father

    India News6 hours ago

  2. India's DAC Greenlights Rs 84,560 Cr Proposals to Strengthen Armed Force

    Defence6 hours ago

  3. Should You Workout While Menstruating? Benefits And Suggestions

    Lifestyle6 hours ago

  4. Sandeshkhali Horror Prompts Bengal Govt to Form 10-Member Police Team

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Sandeshkhali Horror: TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides Booked For Gangrape

    Politics News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo