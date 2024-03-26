Four people have been arrested in connection with a Palghar highway robbery case. | Image: Freepik/ Representational

Palghar: Following an investigation, local police in the district solved a highway robbery case involving Rs 5.5 crore in cash, with four people being arrested in connection with the dacoity. The robbery in question took place on March 17 when three employees of a Gujarat-based company were transporting Rs 5.5 crore in cash from Surat to Mumbai in a car.

At around 21:00 on that particular day, their vehicle was intercepted by five people posing as policemen on a highway near the Khanivde toll plaza. The fake policemen proceeded to then, allegedly, assault the three employees, throwing them out of the vehicle in separate locations before fleeing the scene with the cash.

Subsequently, an FIR was filed under relevant IPC sections including 395 (dacoity), 363 (kidnapping) and 419 (cheating by personation) at the Mandvi police station.

During the investigation, the police arrested four persons, Muruganandan Abhimanyu, Babu Moda Swami, Manikandan Chalaiyya and Balaprabhu Shanmugam, in connection with the incident, said Ballal.

They were remanded to police custody till March 28 by a court in Palghar.

Police have recovered a significant portion of the stolen cash amounting to Rs 4,87,50,000, said the ACP.

Preliminary investigations revealed the involvement of one of the arrested suspects, Abhimanyu, in criminal activities, including murder, he said.

With inputs from PTI.