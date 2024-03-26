×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Palghar: Police Solve Highway Dacoity Case Involving Rs 5.5 Crore

A group of dacoits, posing as policemen, robbed a vehicle carrying Rs 5.5 crore in cash on March 17 near the Khanivde toll plaza in Maharashtra.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Four people have been arrested in connection with a Palghar highway robbery case.
Four people have been arrested in connection with a Palghar highway robbery case. | Image:Freepik/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Palghar: Following an investigation, local police in the district solved a highway robbery case involving Rs 5.5 crore in cash, with four people being arrested in connection with the dacoity. The robbery in question took place on March 17 when three employees of a Gujarat-based company were transporting Rs 5.5 crore in cash from Surat to Mumbai in a car. 

At around 21:00 on that particular day, their vehicle was intercepted by five people posing as policemen on a highway near the Khanivde toll plaza. The fake policemen proceeded to then, allegedly, assault the three employees, throwing them out of the vehicle in separate locations before fleeing the scene with the cash. 

Advertisement

Subsequently, an FIR was filed under relevant IPC sections including 395 (dacoity), 363 (kidnapping) and 419 (cheating by personation) at the Mandvi police station.

During the investigation, the police arrested four persons, Muruganandan Abhimanyu, Babu Moda Swami, Manikandan Chalaiyya and Balaprabhu Shanmugam, in connection with the incident, said Ballal.

Advertisement

They were remanded to police custody till March 28 by a court in Palghar.

Police have recovered a significant portion of the stolen cash amounting to Rs 4,87,50,000, said the ACP.

Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed the involvement of one of the arrested suspects, Abhimanyu, in criminal activities, including murder, he said. 

With inputs from PTI.

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 19:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Baltimore Key Bridge

All Indians in Bridge

a minute ago
Strict Action On Those Involved In Kerala Cooperative Bank Irregularities: PM Modi to BJP candidate

Strict Action

2 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

3 minutes ago
Congress tries to downplay Supriya Shrinate’s remark on Kangana Ranaut

Congress on Shrinate

3 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet settlement

7 minutes ago
Women's wealth trends

Women's wealth trends

8 minutes ago
Akasa Air announces flight operations from Noida Airport

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

9 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

10 minutes ago
Mumbai overtakes Beijing as Asia's billionaire capital with 92 billionaires

Asia billionaire capital

12 minutes ago
Harry Brook (ENG) maintains a strong average of 62.15, playing 12 matches from 2022-2023.

Harry Brook returns

13 minutes ago
Aster DM Healthcare

PE firm to sell stake

17 minutes ago
Workers moving the body of one of the victims of the doomsday cult at a funeral home in Kenya.

Kenya Doomsday Cult

17 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli Son SS Karthikeya

Ram Charan-Sukumar Film

17 minutes ago
arrested

Army Jawan, Wife Held

20 minutes ago
LA Times Layoffs

400 Employees SACKED by T

22 minutes ago
Places to Visit in West Bengal

West Bengal Tourist Spots

23 minutes ago
Mumbai

Hurun Global Rich List

27 minutes ago
YouTube Took Down Over 2.2 mn Videos In India Over Community Norm Violation Between Oct-Dec

YouTube Took Down Over

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections21 hours ago

  4. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports a day ago

  5. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainmenta day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo