Updated April 6th, 2024 at 23:00 IST
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescues Three Girls, Three Held
The Social Security Branch (SSB) of the Nagpur Police arrested three persons after busting a sex racket operated from a spa and rescued three girls.
Nagpur: The Social Security Branch (SSB) of the Nagpur Police arrested three persons after busting a sex racket operated from a spa and rescued three girls, an official said on Saturday.
The accused person included the owner of the spa, situated in Deendayal Nagar area, and two others, including a woman, he said.
Police seized cash, mobile phones, and other material worth Rs 80,000 from the accused, he added.
They are arrested under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Published April 6th, 2024 at 22:58 IST
