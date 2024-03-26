×

Updated August 26th, 2022 at 15:04 IST

Police constable hangs self in Delhi

A woman constable posted at the control room allegedly hanged herself to death at her residence in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A woman constable posted at the control room allegedly hanged herself to death at her residence in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Friday morning, officials said.

She was posted in the control room. A suicide note was recovered and she has not blamed anyone for taking the extreme step, they said. PTI NIT CJ CJ

Published August 26th, 2022 at 15:04 IST

