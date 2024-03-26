Updated August 26th, 2022 at 15:04 IST
Police constable hangs self in Delhi
A woman constable posted at the control room allegedly hanged herself to death at her residence in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Friday.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representational | Image:self
Advertisement
New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A woman constable posted at the control room allegedly hanged herself to death at her residence in southwest Delhi's Palam area on Friday morning, officials said.
She was posted in the control room. A suicide note was recovered and she has not blamed anyone for taking the extreme step, they said. PTI NIT CJ CJ
Advertisement
Published August 26th, 2022 at 15:04 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.