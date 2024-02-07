Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Police detain a villager in connection with killing of Odisha woman accused of being a witch

The tribal woman's husband Balei Murmu alleged that two villagers attacked her with a sharp weapon when she was alone in the house on suspicion of being a witch.

Press Trust Of India
An Odisha tribal woman was killed on suspicion of being a witch. Image for representative purposes only.
An Odisha tribal woman was killed on suspicion of being a witch. Image for representative purposes only. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

BARIPADA, ODISHA: A tribal woman from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district was killed on Wednesday night allegedly on suspicion of being a ‘witch’, police said.

The deceased was identified as Minati Murmu (45) of Lohandakocha village, they added.

Advertisement

Minati's husband Balei Murmu alleged that two villagers attacked her with a sharp weapon when she was alone in the house. She was shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Police have detained a villager and further investigations are on, said Mruntunjay Pradhan, inspector in charge (IIC) at Jharpokharia police station. 

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 40 minutes ago

  4. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World43 minutes ago

  5. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement