An Odisha tribal woman was killed on suspicion of being a witch. Image for representative purposes only. | Image: ANI

BARIPADA, ODISHA: A tribal woman from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district was killed on Wednesday night allegedly on suspicion of being a ‘witch’, police said.

The deceased was identified as Minati Murmu (45) of Lohandakocha village, they added.

Minati's husband Balei Murmu alleged that two villagers attacked her with a sharp weapon when she was alone in the house. She was shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada where doctors declared her dead, police said.

Police have detained a villager and further investigations are on, said Mruntunjay Pradhan, inspector in charge (IIC) at Jharpokharia police station.