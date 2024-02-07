Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:08 IST
Police detain a villager in connection with killing of Odisha woman accused of being a witch
The tribal woman's husband Balei Murmu alleged that two villagers attacked her with a sharp weapon when she was alone in the house on suspicion of being a witch.
BARIPADA, ODISHA: A tribal woman from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district was killed on Wednesday night allegedly on suspicion of being a ‘witch’, police said.
The deceased was identified as Minati Murmu (45) of Lohandakocha village, they added.
Minati's husband Balei Murmu alleged that two villagers attacked her with a sharp weapon when she was alone in the house. She was shifted to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada where doctors declared her dead, police said.
Police have detained a villager and further investigations are on, said Mruntunjay Pradhan, inspector in charge (IIC) at Jharpokharia police station.
