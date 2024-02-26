Updated April 20th, 2022 at 11:22 IST
Police official, 3 others booked for assault in UP's Ballia
Police official, 3 others booked for assault in UP's Ballia
Ballia (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) Four people, including a police official, have been booked on charges of assaulting a person after he shot and posted a video highlighting alleged illegal sand mining here.
Sunil Prasad, the complainant, alleged that after his video went viral, Chand Diar police outpost in-charge Ganesh Pandey and three others attacked him while he was having food at a restaurant.
The incident took place in Bairia on Monday, according to the local police station in-charge Shivshankar Singh.
Investigation is underway, Singh said. PTI COR SAB CJ CJ
