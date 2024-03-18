×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Police Recover 2 Bodies With Stab Wounds in Delhi's Baprola Village

Police have registered an FIR in this regard.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi police
पुलिसी की गाड़ी से कूद गया आरोपी | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Police recovered two bodies with stab wounds a short distance away in Delhi’s Baprola Village. Police received a call about the first body at around 9.44pm. The complainant told police that a body was lying in a pool of blood on a road near a fish market in the area. 

The deceased was identified as Mukesh (34). A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The body was transferred to Jaffarpur Hospital where he was declared dead. According to sources, the body had stab wounds on the chest. 

Advertisement

Later, another body was found nearby with a stab wound in the chest and apparently dead. He was identified as Rajesh (33). Police have registered an FIR in this regard. More details are awaited.
 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 12:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB win WPL 2024 title

WPL 2024

a few seconds ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 minutes ago
Skincare

Skincare Dos And Don’ts

4 minutes ago
Russian rouble was helped by month-end tax payments, exporters' forced foreign currency sales & high interest rates

Russian rouble

6 minutes ago
Equity mutual funds

Stress test results

10 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

12 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Upset With Ranveer

12 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB UNBOX Live Streaming

15 minutes ago
N R Narayana Murthy

Infosys

15 minutes ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya

Zendaya-Tom Spotting

15 minutes ago
Christian Michel

India News LIVE:

16 minutes ago
EHang Air Taxi

EHang starts air taxi

18 minutes ago
Thug Life new cast members

Thug Life new cast

20 minutes ago
Adele, music

Adele Suffers Major Blow

25 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan Hindi Box Office

26 minutes ago
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy

SM did what VK couldn't

29 minutes ago
Quinton de Kock & Heinrich Klaasen in action

De Kock's retirement plan

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News14 hours ago

  2. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 14 hours ago

  3. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle15 hours ago

  5. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo