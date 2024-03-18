Advertisement

New Delhi: Police recovered two bodies with stab wounds a short distance away in Delhi’s Baprola Village. Police received a call about the first body at around 9.44pm. The complainant told police that a body was lying in a pool of blood on a road near a fish market in the area.

The deceased was identified as Mukesh (34). A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The body was transferred to Jaffarpur Hospital where he was declared dead. According to sources, the body had stab wounds on the chest.



Later, another body was found nearby with a stab wound in the chest and apparently dead. He was identified as Rajesh (33). Police have registered an FIR in this regard. More details are awaited.

