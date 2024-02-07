Advertisement

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case against three in Lucknow for playing filthy songs during the celebration of Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’. Police sources said that the organiser along with two others have been charged under appropriate sections of law. Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

Reports suggest that an event was organised in Lucknow to celebrate the sacred occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. It was during this time that the participants suddenly started playing songs that were inappropriate to play at a religious event.

Advertisement

It is being claimed that a complaint was made in this regard to the local police. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR against the organiser and two others. An official statement from the police is being awaited.

