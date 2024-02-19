English
Updated September 18th, 2021 at 18:30 IST

Police searching for 16-year-old girl who left home after quarrel

Police in Thane district have launched a search for the teenage daughter of a man who lives on the pavement in Dombivli area.

Press Trust Of India
The man, who begs for a living, filed a complaint with the Tilak Nagar police station earlier this week, an official said on Saturday.

The girl, who is 16 years old and studies in standard 10th, left in a huff on September 14 after he reprimanded her for returning home late, the man told police.

The police have registered a complaint under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and probe is underway, the official said. 

Published September 18th, 2021 at 18:30 IST

