Advertisement

Police in Thane district have launched a search for the teenage daughter of a man who lives on the pavement in Dombivli area.

The man, who begs for a living, filed a complaint with the Tilak Nagar police station earlier this week, an official said on Saturday.

The girl, who is 16 years old and studies in standard 10th, left in a huff on September 14 after he reprimanded her for returning home late, the man told police.

The police have registered a complaint under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and probe is underway, the official said.