Updated September 18th, 2021 at 18:30 IST
Police searching for 16-year-old girl who left home after quarrel
Police in Thane district have launched a search for the teenage daughter of a man who lives on the pavement in Dombivli area.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Police in Thane district have launched a search for the teenage daughter of a man who lives on the pavement in Dombivli area.
The man, who begs for a living, filed a complaint with the Tilak Nagar police station earlier this week, an official said on Saturday.
The girl, who is 16 years old and studies in standard 10th, left in a huff on September 14 after he reprimanded her for returning home late, the man told police.
The police have registered a complaint under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and probe is underway, the official said.
Advertisement
Published September 18th, 2021 at 18:30 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.