New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday shot and apprehended 3 wanted criminals in a murder and attempt to murder incident in Northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar police station area. The incident took place late at night on Tuesday, when all the three accused received bullet injuries on their legs and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police sources said that around 26 rounds were fired during the encounter between the police and the criminals.

The accused have been identified as Arif alias Khalid (22), a resident of Seelampur, Ali alias Fahad (23), a resident of Jafrabad and Al Shehjaan alias Tota (22), a resident of Jafrabad. Three pistols and 7 bullets have been recovered from the accused.

All the accused were wanted in various cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, theft, Arms Act and others.

All the 3 accused received bullet injuries on their legs, say police

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi), Joy Tirkey stated that during the intervening night of March 11 and 12 at around 1.30 am, on a secret information, a team of Special Staff of Northeast District, led by Inspector Rahul Adhikari laid a trap near Ambedkar College, Jyoti Nagar, and intercepted 3 criminals who were wanted a murder and attempt to murder case of Seelampur.

“The accused persons were traveling on a scooty. The police party signalled them to stop for checking. Instead of stopping they opened fire at the police party and tried to escape. In retaliatory fire, all three criminals were shot and injured on their legs,” the DCP said.

“A total of 26 rounds were fired. 13 were fired by the 3 accused persons, while 13 were fired by the police team. The scooty being used by the criminals was found stolen from the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station area in August, 2023,” DCP Tirkey added.

After the incident, all the three accused were taken to GTB Hospital, where they are under treatment.

A case under attempt to murder and Arms Act was being registered against all the accused in Jyoti Nagar police station and further legal action is being taken in the matter.

The police official said that efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused persons in the murder case.

As per the police, a 24-year-old youth identified as Arbaaz, a resident of Jafrabad was shot multiple times to death three days ago at a public toilet near Asha Dispensary located in Seelampur’s Brahmpuri Pulia. During inquiry, it was found that the deceased was involved in several heinous crimes including riot, extortion, murder, and attempt to murder among others.

A youth identified as Abid alias Bhondu (22) also sustained bullet injury during the incident and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is in progress.

