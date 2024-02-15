Advertisement

Gurugram, Apr 10 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of police posted here allegedly ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance on Sunday, sources said.

ASI Azad Singh (48), posted at Pataudi police station, took the extreme step at his home in Khumbhawas ki Dhani village.

Advertisement

The sources said a suicide note was recovered wherein the policeman has accused senior officers of harassment. However, the police is tight-lipped over the allegations.

At around 11.30 am, Singh consumed some poisonous substance and he was rushed to a hospital by family members. He died in the hospital, the sources said.

Advertisement

In an official statement, police said they are investigating the reason behind ASI’s death. The police did not mention anything about the suicide.

A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said a suicide note has been recovered in which the ASI had written that "some people are trying to frame me in a case when I was posted at Farrukhnagar police station”.

Advertisement

The officer said all angles in the death of the ASI are being investigated. PTI COR AQS AQS