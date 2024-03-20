×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

A 29-year-old man was arrested from Jamtara in Jharkhand for allegedly duping a Delhi-based man of Rs 3 lakh by impersonating as a bank official,

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
New Delhi: A 29-year-old man was arrested from Jamtara in Jharkhand for allegedly duping a Delhi-based man of Rs 3 lakh by impersonating as a bank official, police on Wednesday said. The arrested accused has been identified as Kalim Ansari of Jamtara, they said, adding that his three other associates had already been arrested by the Jharkhand Police in another case.

"The accused had managed to escape during a raid by the Jharkhand Police in a case of cheating and had been evading his arrest since November," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The officer said that the development took place on the basis of a complaint received from one Rajender Singh of New Usmanpur regarding cheating of Rs 3.08 lakh.

He told the police that he received calls from four different mobile numbers where in the callers impersonated themselves as bank employee and cheated him, Tirkey said.

"An FIR was registered and an investigation was taken up. During investigation, it surfaced that the cheated amount was credited in two bank accounts and the whole cheated amount was further withdrawn through ATMs in West Bengal and Jamtara," the DCP said.

The team conducted raids at various hideouts of the accused in Jamtara but all mobile numbers linked with beneficiaries bank accounts were switched off.

The team later identified Ansari, laid a trap and arrested him from the Narayanpur area, police said.

He confessed his crime and disclosed that he along with his associates Tajmul Ansari, Kanhaiya Mandal, Birbal Mandal and Najir Ansari used to cheat people by impersonating themselves as bank officials, they said. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

