Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Mar 29 (PTI) Sharmishta Rout, the prime accused in the kidnapping and murder of a cameraperson, has been arrested in Odisha's Bhadrak district, police said.

Rout, the owner of a web news channel in which 28-year-old slain cameraperson Manas Swain worked, was on the run since his body was found in Nayagarh district on March 12.

Advertisement

Police arrested the woman and her associate from Nalanga area of Bhadrak on Monday, Crime Branch ADDG Sanjeev Panda told reporters here.

She and her associate were nabbed from a Bhubaneswar-bound bus coming from Kolkata, he said.

Advertisement

Swain had gone missing from a marriage function in Chandbali area of Bhadrak district on February 7. He was suspected to have been killed at Rout's office in Bhubaneswar. Her brother was also arrested earlier from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, the officer said.

The prime accused and her associate had fled to Kolkata and then to Guwahati before attempting to return to Bhubaneswar, when they were nabbed, police sources said.

Advertisement

Police faced a tough time in finding her as she did not use a mobile phone fearing that her location will be tracked, they said.

The case, which was being investigated by Bhadrak Police, was handed over to the Crime Branch after the names of two cabinet ministers cropped up for their alleged involvement in the case.

Advertisement

A preliminary probe indicated that the slain cameraperson was in possession of a chip that contained objectionable scenes, and Swain was killed after he refused to share it with Rout.

Five people, including retired Odisha Information Service (OIS) officer Niranjan Sethi, were earlier arrested in connection with the case.

Advertisement

Rout and her associate were produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class court in Bhadrak's Chandbali, which sent them to five days in police custody.

Congress MLA S S Saluja has raised the issue in the assembly, demanding a CBI probe into the case.

Advertisement

Due to the alleged involvement of ministers, fair and unbiased probe cannot be ensured by a state agency, Saluja said. PTI AAM SBN ACD ACD