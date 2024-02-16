Advertisement

Pune: In a disturbing incident, a jailer was allegedly assaulted by inmates of the Yerawada Central Prison in Pune. The jailer identified as Sherkhan Pathan suffered a fracture in his wrist, apart from injuries on his face, in the attack that took place on Thursday morning, officials said. Around 12 people attacked Pathan.

News agency PTI quoted the official as saying, “When Pathan was on duty in the jail's Circle I area, he was assaulted by inmates Prakash Renuse, Vickey Kamble and 10 others. A case has been registered and a probe is underway,” he added.

In December 2023, a 27-year-old undertrial lodged in Yerawada prison died after he was allegedly attacked by four inmates over past enmity.

More details are awaited.

