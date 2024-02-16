English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Pune Jailer Assaulted by 12 Inmates, Suffers Wrist Fracture

The jailer identified as Sherkhan Pathan suffered a fracture in his wrist.

Digital Desk
Mumbai Police
The jailer identified as Sherkhan Pathan suffered a fracture in his wrist | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Pune: In a disturbing incident, a jailer was allegedly assaulted by inmates of the Yerawada Central Prison in Pune. The jailer identified as Sherkhan Pathan suffered a fracture in his wrist, apart from injuries on his face, in the attack that took place on Thursday morning, officials said. Around 12 people attacked Pathan. 

News agency PTI quoted the official as saying, “When Pathan was on duty in the jail's Circle I area, he was assaulted by inmates Prakash Renuse, Vickey Kamble and 10 others. A case has been registered and a probe is underway,” he added. 

Advertisement

In December 2023, a 27-year-old undertrial lodged in Yerawada prison died after he was allegedly attacked by four inmates over past enmity. 
More details are awaited.
 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

15 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

16 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

16 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

16 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

16 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

16 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

16 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

16 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

16 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

16 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

16 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

18 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

19 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Big Boost to Navy and Coast Guard: Rs 29,000 Cr Deal Cleared by Ministry

    Defence15 minutes ago

  2. Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-367 FRIDAY Result Today

    Info16 minutes ago

  3. Ajay Singh, Busy Bee Airways bid for GoFirst

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme edition launched overseas

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. R Ashwin claims 500th Test wicket with Zak Crawley dismissal vs England

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo