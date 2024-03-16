Pune Man Slits Wife's Wrist, Suffocates Teen Daughter to Death, Later Surrenders Before Cops

Advertisement

Pune: A 49-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and daughter in Pune and later surrendered before the cops at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station on Friday.

The accused Ajay Talewale, a resident of Lake Vista Society in Dattanagar at Ambegaon Budruk, was reportedly working in a finance company.

Talewale and his wife Shweta (40) over the past few days had indulged in frequent fights, where the latter once spoke about leaving home. Soon after saying the same, the wife went off to sleep.

Talewale allegedly slit Shweta's wrist with a knife while she was asleep. Listening to Shweta's cries, Shiroli woke up and ran towards her mother. Using the same knife, Tilewale allegedly attacked his daughter and even suffocated her to death using a pillow. Talewale's son remained unharmed as he was staying with his grandmother.

Tilewale after he surrendered before the cops confessed that he had allegedly murdered his wife and daughter due to fights in the family.

A case was registered against Talewale and further probe is on. Meanwhile, the bodies of the wife and daughter were taken to the hospital for post-mortem.

