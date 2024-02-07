Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 00:53 IST

Pune Police Warn Criminals Against Glorifying Their Acts on Social Media

On Tuesday, over 260 criminals on record were paraded at the Pune Police Commissionerate and were warned of their acts.

Digital Desk
Pune Police
Pune Police warn criminals against glorifying their criminal acts on social media | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pune: The Pune police has warned the criminals on record to not indulge in illegal activities and refrain from making online reels on social media glorifying their criminal acts. On Tuesday, over 260 criminals on record were paraded at the Pune Police Commissionerate and were warned of their acts.

Police sources said that several notorious criminals and gangsters including Gajanan Marne, Nilesh Ghaywal, Baba Bodke and Tipu Pathan, queued up before the police commissioner office and were seen listening to instructions of senior police officials from the crime branch.

Advertisement

Police official warned the criminals of strict action if law is violated

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, after assuming charge last week, had said he will make a list of top 20 criminals from every police station where they are facing cases in order to keep them in check.

Advertisement

Talking to PTI, Kumar said it was a proactive and pre-emptive drive to ensure criminals on record are properly "counselled" and made to behave and act within parameters of law.

"They have been told that their dossiers have been updated and they have been asked to co-operate with officials. Their current activities and fingerprints are being updated," said Kumar.

Advertisement

The IPS officer said the drive, under which they were asked to appear before the commissionerate, was to give them a message loud and clear that any violation of law will invite strict action.

"It should not be like they commit a crime and we take action. It should be proactive and not reactive. That was the thought behind today's exercise," he said.

Advertisement

He said criminals on record have been warned not to upload reels online which can glorify their illegal acts and activities.
 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 00:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  3. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago

  5. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement