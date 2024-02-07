Advertisement

Pune: The Pune police has warned the criminals on record to not indulge in illegal activities and refrain from making online reels on social media glorifying their criminal acts. On Tuesday, over 260 criminals on record were paraded at the Pune Police Commissionerate and were warned of their acts.

Police sources said that several notorious criminals and gangsters including Gajanan Marne, Nilesh Ghaywal, Baba Bodke and Tipu Pathan, queued up before the police commissioner office and were seen listening to instructions of senior police officials from the crime branch.

Advertisement

Police official warned the criminals of strict action if law is violated

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, after assuming charge last week, had said he will make a list of top 20 criminals from every police station where they are facing cases in order to keep them in check.

Advertisement

Talking to PTI, Kumar said it was a proactive and pre-emptive drive to ensure criminals on record are properly "counselled" and made to behave and act within parameters of law.

"They have been told that their dossiers have been updated and they have been asked to co-operate with officials. Their current activities and fingerprints are being updated," said Kumar.

Advertisement

The IPS officer said the drive, under which they were asked to appear before the commissionerate, was to give them a message loud and clear that any violation of law will invite strict action.

"It should not be like they commit a crime and we take action. It should be proactive and not reactive. That was the thought behind today's exercise," he said.

Advertisement

He said criminals on record have been warned not to upload reels online which can glorify their illegal acts and activities.

