Updated July 18th, 2022 at 08:16 IST
Punjab: 3 criminals held following exchange of fire in Zirakpur
The three had come to a hotel at Baltana in Mohali's Zirakpur area around 9 pm on Sunday to extort money from its owner.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Three criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in Mohali, officials said on Sunday.
One of the criminals sustained bullet injury in the incident, they said.
The three had come to a hotel at Baltana in Mohali's Zirakpur area around 9 pm on Sunday to extort money from its owner.
However, a team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police had laid a trap at the establishment following a complaint registered last week.
Upon entering the hotel, the criminals saw the police personnel and opened fire at them. In retaliatory firing, one of the criminals got injured, they said.
A sub-inspector also sustained injury on his head after one of the criminals hit him with a weapon following a scuffle, said the officials.
The criminals were overpowered and arrested, said police, adding that they were sent there by one Ankit Rana, who is a member of the Bhupi Rana gang.
Talking to reporters, Deputy Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police had received a complaint of extortion on July 11. PTI CHS VSD RHL
Advertisement
Published July 18th, 2022 at 08:14 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Kerala Lottery NIRMAL NR-367 FRIDAY Result TodayInfo12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.