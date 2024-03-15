×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Punjab Police Arrest 3 Gangsters, Seize 12 Pistols, 48 Cartridges

Kapurthala police have arrested three gangsters and seized 12 pistols and 48 cartridges from their possession, officials said on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak
Punjab Police Arrest 3 Gangsters, Seize 12 Pistols, 48 Cartridges | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kapurthala: City police have arrested three gangsters and seized 12 pistols and 48 cartridges from their possession, officials said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vatsala Gupta said the gangsters were intercepted at a police checkpoint near Phagwara bypass.

Advertisement

During the search of their vehicle, four pistols were found. Following their interrogation, eight more pistols and 48 cartridges hidden at certain places were seized, the officer said.

Gupta said the gangsters had bought the pistols from Madhya Pradesh for committing crimes in Punjab.

Advertisement

Those arrested were identified as gang leader Sukhwant Singh Sukha, a resident of Jalandhar, and Roshan Singh and Ajay Kumar, both residents of Ferozepur, police said. 

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

a few seconds ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

a minute ago
Moin-ul-Haq stadium

BCA acquires Stadium

3 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

5 minutes ago
#KKavithaArrested

Is Kejriwal next?

5 minutes ago
est Summer Foods To Keep Your Body Cool

Cooling Foods For Summers

6 minutes ago
Bangkok

New Flights From India

9 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee collects win

10 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali On RK

11 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI

12 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

13 minutes ago
Superfood for radiant skin

Super Foods

15 minutes ago
WPL 2024 Thrilling win for RCB beats MI by 5 runs

WPL 2024

15 minutes ago
Avocado ice cream

Ice Creams

17 minutes ago
PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’ | Read Full Text Here

PM to the nation

23 minutes ago
Summer kicks

Summer Sneakers Game

23 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Legends Cricket Trophy

24 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Nausena Bhawan on Friday.

Big Day for Navy

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. SC Asks SBI to Disclose 'Complete Data' on Electoral Bonds

    India News12 hours ago

  4. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education13 hours ago

  5. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo