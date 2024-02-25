English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 10th, 2021 at 06:50 IST

Raids at J-K scribes’ houses: Police say due process of law being followed

Raids at J-K scribes’ houses: Police say due process of law being followed

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said it was following due process of law in connection with recent raids at the houses of four journalists here.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar asserted that the security force was not “harassing” the scribes, and only doing its job while investigating a sensitive case.

Advertisement

He advised media not to spread "false news” or “narratives which may amount to unnecessary interference" in the investigation.

"Those involved in the case will be arrested as and when adequate evidences are collected against them," the officer added.

Advertisement

The police had on Wednesday conducted searches at the residence of Hilal Mir, Shah Abbas, Azhar Qadri and Showkat Mitra, and later took them to a police station for questioning. They were released later in the evening that day, but their laptops and mobile phones were seized for technical evaluation.

Giving details of the investigation so far, a police spokesman said the matter came to the fore when the security personnel were probing another case registered at the Kothibagh Police Station.

Advertisement

The police came across credible evidence which linked the four journalists to a blog with “sensitive” content, he said.

On the basis of the evidences collected, searches were conducted at four different places after obtaining proper search warrants from the competent court of law, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

"For the purpose of investigation, all the above four persons were called for questioning and were allowed to go in the evening and have been directed to present themselves again on Friday," he said.

Many mobile numbers belonging to those in Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been found. The scribes have also been found to be in contact with various virtual numbers, the spokesman added.

Advertisement

PTI MIJ SRY

Advertisement

Published September 10th, 2021 at 06:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

4 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

9 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

9 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

9 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. History Will Not Forgive...: Sukanta Recounts Sandeshkhali Horror at JNU

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Malyasia, Bhutan Italy, Austria: Tracing Samantha's Off-Duty Travels

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. Inside Divya Agarwal's Colourful Mehendi Ceremony

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  4. Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks Is This Legal

    India News2 hours ago

  5. Joe Root's overseas Test tons

    Web Stories2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo