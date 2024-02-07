Advertisement

GUWATHI: In a statement released on Wednesday, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said that it has arrested a trafficker and rescued 17 minors over eight days (January 9-16) from various stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway. According to the statement quoted in a PTI report, one minor girl each was rescued from the Jalpaiguri Road and New Bongaigaon railway stations on Tuesday. Both were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee in Jalpaiguri and Bongaigaon respectively.

Previously, in an operation conducted on January 9, six minors were rescued and a trafficker was caught by a joint team of RPF and Bal Bachao Andolan, Kaithar from the Kishanganj railway station.

The statement by the RPF also noted that the agency had rescued 43 minors and three women under the Northeast Frontier Railway in the month of December last year.