Updated September 12th, 2021 at 07:08 IST

Raj espionage case: Railway postal service worker remanded to police custody till Sep 13

Press Trust Of India
Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) A multi-tasking staff worker of the railways postal service, who was arrested here on espionage charges, has been remanded to police custody till September 13, an official said on Saturday.

Bharat Bawri (27) was arrested in a joint operation by the Military Intelligence and the Rajasthan Police intelligence.

Bawri was honey-trapped by a woman agent of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and he was leaking confidential and strategic information of the Indian Army, Director General for police intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

He said that the accused was produced before a local court where the magistrate remanded him to police custody till September 13.

On Friday, officials had said that Bawri was under surveillance of the Military Intelligence for some time after technical inputs suggested that some pictures were being passed to Pakistan's ISI agents across the border.

Bawari, a multi-tasking staff (MTS) worker who was posted in the sorting hub of the Railway Postal Service here, used to open all letters that had the address of the Army Postal Office (APO), they had said.

This is for the first time that this kind of a spy racket has been unravelled where postal letters meant for Army personnel, both official as well as personal, were being passed on to the ISI, the offcials had said. PTI SDA ANB ANB

Published September 12th, 2021 at 07:08 IST

