Ajmer: A shocking incident has surfaced from Ajmer jail, where one head constable was allegedly attacked by two prisoners leading to the death of one. The alleged incident occurred when the deceased received fatal injuries during the scuffle that broke out between the cop and the two prisoners.

It is being said that the police head constable also got injured during the incident and has been admitted to a hospital.

Police are probing the matter to ascertain the truth

A senior police official on Monday identified the deceased as Shrawan. His body has been sent to a mortuary for post-mortem. A case under relevant sections has been registered by the police and further investigation has been initiated.

According to the police official, Shrawan and Fardeen had attacked Head Constable Rahesh with an iron rod and blade, causing him some critical injuries. After the incident, other security staffers rushed to the ward and separated them.

Accused Shrawan also got seriously injured during the incident, and was sent to a hospital for treatment along with the police head constable. At the hospital, Shrawan succumbed to his injuries, while the police staff is under treatment.

Deceased body has been kept in the mortuary of the JLN government hospital.

As per police, the reason for the attack on the head constable is not clear. The police are probing the matter to ascertain the truth.

Further investigation is being done.

