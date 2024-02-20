English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 01:42 IST

Rajasthan: 2 Prisoners Attack Cop at Ajmer Jail, 1 Dies During Scuffle

As per police, the reason for the attack on the head constable is not clear. The police are probing the matter to ascertain the truth.

Abhishek Tiwari
Ajmer jail
Major scuffle at Ajmer jail | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ajmer: A shocking incident has surfaced from Ajmer jail, where one head constable was allegedly attacked by two prisoners leading to the death of one. The alleged incident occurred when the deceased received fatal injuries during the scuffle that broke out between the cop and the two prisoners.

It is being said that the police head constable also got injured during the incident and has been admitted to a hospital.

Advertisement

Police are probing the matter to ascertain the truth

A senior police official on Monday identified the deceased as Shrawan. His body has been sent to a mortuary for post-mortem. A case under relevant sections has been registered by the police and further investigation has been initiated.

Advertisement

According to the police official, Shrawan and Fardeen had attacked Head Constable Rahesh with an iron rod and blade, causing him some critical injuries. After the incident, other security staffers rushed to the ward and separated them.

Accused Shrawan also got seriously injured during the incident, and was sent to a hospital for treatment along with the police head constable. At the hospital, Shrawan succumbed to his injuries, while the police staff is under treatment.

Advertisement

Deceased body has been kept in the mortuary of the JLN government hospital.

As per police, the reason for the attack on the head constable is not clear. The police are probing the matter to ascertain the truth.

Advertisement

Further investigation is being done. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 01:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

2 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

2 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

2 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

2 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

2 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

3 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

8 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

8 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

8 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

8 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

8 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

9 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

14 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

14 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Former Miss World Manushi Spotted At Airport

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. Teen Girl Gang-Raped in Delhi, 3 Juveniles Arrested

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Pune Police Issues Ultimatum to Bar Owners Across City | Details Inside

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Miss World 2024: Sini Shetty Comments On Representing India

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Two Israeli Airstrikes Hit Lebanon's Ghaziyeh, Witnesses Claim: Report

    Worldan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo