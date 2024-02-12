Rajasthan: 3 Bodies Found in Well with Limbs Tied, Murder Suspected

Advertisement

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN: Three, as yet unidentified, decomposed bodies of a woman and two children were recovered from a well in Rajasthan' Alwar district on Monday. According to the Vaishali Nagar police station, this grim discovery was made after a passerby informed the authorities about a strong stench emanating from a well near National Highway-248. Subsequently, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies. The children were reportedly wearing Madrasa Board uniforms and appeared to be in the 10-14 age group whereas the woman seemed to be around 35 years of age.

Adding to the intrigue of the case, the limbs of all three bodies, their hands and feet, were tied. This has led the authorities to suspect that the trio may have been murdered.

"We had received information from local people following which a team reached the spot and recovered the bodies from the well with the help of civil defence. The bodies seem to be three to four days old and have been sent to the district hospital mortuary," DSP Narayan Singh said.

With inputs from PTI.