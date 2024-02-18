Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 24th, 2021 at 19:48 IST

Rajasthan: 4 held for bid to make dummy candidates write REET

The Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested four members of a gang for an alleged bid to make dummy candidates write a state eligibility exam for teachers, which is scheduled for Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
The Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested four members of a gang for an alleged bid to make dummy candidates write a state eligibility exam for teachers, which is scheduled for Sunday.

The state government has made extensive arrangements for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), in which over 16 lakh candidates are set to appear at around 4,000 centres in the state.

Apart from deploying measures to check copying, the government is providing free travel facility to the candidates.

According to police, the four people were srrested with Rs 5.60 lakh in cash in the state’s Dausa.

Chats and an audio recording related to the examination have been recovered while their mobile phones are being checked, Dausa SP Anil Kumar Beniwal said. He said that during interrogation, the accused revealed about crores of rupees taken from several candidates for different competitive examinations.

Role of some coaching institutes and libraries has come to the fore, he added.

The arrested have been identified as Sumer Meena (35), Dashrath Singh Meena (30), Ramesh Meena (25) and Karan Singh Meena (24). 

Published September 24th, 2021 at 19:48 IST

