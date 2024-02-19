English
Updated February 19th, 2024 at 01:42 IST

Rajasthan: Father Shoots Self After Killing Son Over Property Dispute in Hanumangarh

A police official stated that the incident took place on Saturday night in Thirajwala village, when the accused father shot himself after shooting dead his son.

Man shoots self after killing his son over property dispute in Rajasthan | Image:ANI
Hanumangarh: A property dispute in Rajasthan turned bloodshed after a man allegedly died by suicide after killing his son in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district. A police official stated that the incident took place on Saturday night in Thirajwala village, when the accused father shot himself after shooting dead his son.

A senior police official identified the deceased as Ramswaroop (40) and his son Saurabh (20). A country-made pistol was also recovered from the crime site.

It came to fore during the preliminary inquiry that Ramswaroop killed his son while he was asleep in his room. Later, he closed his room and shot himself.

Alerted by the sound of gunshots, Ramswaroop's neighbours rushed to his house and informed police.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Ramswaroop and his son were embroiled in a property dispute.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives after a post-mortem examination on Sunday. Further investigation is underway, police said. 
 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 01:42 IST

