Rajasthan: Lawyer Allegedly Beaten to Death by Group Over Land Dispute

Advertisement

JAIPUR: A lawyer was beaten to death by a group of around 10-12 people over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night when lawyer Mohan Lal Yadav (40) was returning home after attending a wedding. On the way back, his vehicle was rammed by a tractor near the Takhatpura village.

Following this, a group of 10-12 people allegedly assaulted him using sticks and iron roads, leaving him lying on the road once when they were done.

Advertisement

Local residents informed the police about the incident while the lawyer himself was taken to a hospital in Bhilwara before being referred to a facility in Udaipur. However, the victim subsequently died during treatement but not before, reportedly, making a video statement that authorities say will now be used in the investigation of the case.

"The victim, a lawyer, had a land dispute with the accused. He died during treatment on Friday. We have registered a case in the matter and four people have been detained," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sadar Bhilwara, Laxman Ram.

Advertisement

With inputs from PTI.