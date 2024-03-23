Advertisement

Jaipur: A man in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district allegedly killed his father before proceeding to bury his body in the courtyard of his house, local police said on Saturday. The accused, Chunni Lal, reportedly had a heated argument with his father on Wednesday and it was during the course of this argument that he allegedly attacked his father Rajeng Baranda with a sharp object.

Upon being struck with the object on his head, Baranda died on the spot and then Chunni Lal allegedly buried his body in the courtyard of his house.

The victim had four sons – Prakash, Dinesh, Pappu, and Chunni Lal. While Prakash and his mother lived in Ahmedabad, the other siblings resided in Balwara village in Dungarpur and Baranda lived with Chunni Lal in a separate house, police said.

Dinesh and Pappu called Prakash informing him that they had not seen their father for the last two days. Prakash with his mother came to the village and confronted Chunni Lal.

Initially, Chunni Lal made false stories about his absence but on Friday confessed to killing him after which the family approached the police, police said.

The body was exhumed from the courtyard and lodged in the mortuary of the district hospital, they said.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and Chunni Lal has been arrested, they added.

With inputs from PTI.