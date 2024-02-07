Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 21:46 IST
Rajasthan's Anti Gangster Taskforce Succesfully Nabs Absconding Gangster Wanted for Murder
The gangster, absconding since last year, was finally caught by Rajasthan's Anti Gangster Taskforce at the Mathura railway station.
JAIPUR: The Anti Gangster Taskforce formed by Rajasthan's recently elected Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma successfully detained wanted gangster Sher Singh alias Shera Pehalwan on Tuesday. Three cases of murder and the Arms Act are registered against the gangster in the Bharatpur and Karauli districts. Last year, the accused was involved in the murder of another gangster, Kuldeep Jaghina, in Bharatpur. Singh, according to officials, carries a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. After the aforementioned murder, the gangster absconded from justice by constantly changing his location, moving between Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab.
Additional Director General of Police Crime and the Anti-Gangster Taskforce Dinesh MN said that the accused was finally caught by the authorities after they collected information on him and reached the Mathura railway station to nab Singh before he could escape.
With inputs from PTI.
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 21:46 IST
