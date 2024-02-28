English
Rajasthan: Teacher held taking bribe

Press Trust Of India
Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) A teacher was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh on behalf of a police official in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.

The accused, Bheem Sain, was demanding Rs 2 lakh from the complainant on behalf of Reader Ramesh Kumar Meena, posted at the Jaitsar police station, in return for a favour in a police case.

The complaint was verified and Bheem Sain was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh, the official said, adding that the role of the police official is being investigated. PTI AG RDK RDK

