Updated September 11th, 2021 at 07:42 IST
Rajasthan: Teacher held taking bribe
Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) A teacher was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh on behalf of a police official in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau spokesperson said.
The accused, Bheem Sain, was demanding Rs 2 lakh from the complainant on behalf of Reader Ramesh Kumar Meena, posted at the Jaitsar police station, in return for a favour in a police case.
The complaint was verified and Bheem Sain was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 1.50 lakh, the official said, adding that the role of the police official is being investigated. PTI AG RDK RDK
