Rajasthan: Village sarpanch held for graft
A village sarpanch was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 18,500 in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Tuesday.
Vikram Rana, Sarpanch and co-chairman of Javal Nagar Palika, had demanded the bribe in return for issuing permission for the construction of a house.
After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused was held red-handed while taking the bribe, Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau B L Soni said.
He has been arrested under the prevention of corruption act, Soni added.
