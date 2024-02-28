English
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

Rajkot Shocker: Businessman Kills Wife, Shares Videos of Dead Body in Society WhatsApp Group

A businessman in Rajkot, Gujarat claimed to have killed his wife and shared videos of her dead body on the WhatsApp group, before surrendering to the police.

Shweta Parande
Businessman kills wife in Rajkot
A businessman in Rajkot, Gujarat claimed to have killed his wife and shared videos of her dead body on the WhatsApp group, before surrendering to the police. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rajkot: A businessman in Rajkot, Gujarat claimed to have killed his wife and shared videos of her dead body on the WhatsApp group of the society he lived in. The man, Gurupa Jiroli, called the police control room on Tuesday at 5.30 am and confessed to have killed his wife Ambika.

Jiroli and his wife have two children - a 17-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. The family belongs to Solapur, Maharashtra and has been living in Rajkot since 2003.

Why did the Rajkot man kill his wife?

The man claimed that he murdered his wife due to her alleged affair with his friend. The video of Jiroli went viral in the social media groups of the residents of Shantivan Niwas in Ambika Township.

In the video shared by Jiroli on the WhatsApp group of the society, he is reportedly standing in front of his wife’s body, which is covered in blood. The businessman also reportedly apologised to the residents of the society for the brutal crime he allegedly committed.

The alleged killer also reportedly said in the video that he did not regret killing his wife, as he felt harassed by her.

Rajkot man detained for killing wife

The police have detained Gurupa Jiroli and initial investigation has revealed that he smashed his wife’s head with a heavy object after the couple had an argument at about 2 am.

Jiroli claimed that he asked Ambika to end the affair, but that she wanted to run away with her alleged lover. The husband then asked her to wait until their daughter finished her Class 10 board exams, and separate thereafter, but his wife did not agree.

The police are carrying out a detailed investigation in the case.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

