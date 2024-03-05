×

Updated April 30th, 2022 at 20:09 IST

Rape accused jumps to death from court building in Faridabad

Rape accused jumps to death from court building in Faridabad

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Faridabad, Apr 30 (PTI) A 21-year-old rape accused jumped to death from the sixth floor of a Faridabad court building on Saturday after his regular bail plea was heard.

Accused Suraj’s parents, who had accompanied him to the court, said their son had married the girl who had accused him of rape, but alleged that her parents had begun demanding money from him.

He was upset due to their demand, they added.

Suraj was a native of Ghaziabad and was working at a private firm in Faridabad. On June 15 last year, an FIR was registered against him at Kheri Pul police station and he was arrested a week later.

He secured an interim bail on August 11, and on Saturday, he had arrived at the court to attend the hearing of his regular bail plea, police said.

His parents said Suraj looked disturbed as he came out after the hearing.

They said they were standing some distance away while Suraj jumped off the court building.

The police rushed him to hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead.

About the demand from the girl's parents, Suraj's father said, “First, they asked for Rs 5 lakh and then Rs 10 lakh. Off late, they were asking for Rs 15 lakh and our son was upset due to this.” Suraj's parents, however, said they did not file a complaint against the girl and her parents.

“We have not received any complaint from the family of the deceased yet. The dead body will be handover to kin after the post-mortem”, inspector Virender Khatri, SHO of central police station, said. PTI CORR CJ CJ

Published April 30th, 2022 at 20:09 IST

