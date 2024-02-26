Advertisement

Jaipur: A rape survivor and her brother were mercilessly attacked by a man, accused of raping the woman, in Kotputli-Behror district in Rajasthan on Saturday. He was also accompanied by two of his accomplices.

According to sources, the victim was returning home with her brother on a two-wheeler when she was shot in her spine. The woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur. The crime was reported just 20 metres away from a police station in Pragpura village.

A group of three men used an axe-like weapon to attack the sister-brother bro, before fleeing from the spot. The 24-year-old rape survivor suffered multiple injuries on her head, legs, hands, and shoulders.

Police said the two accomplices, identified as Mahipal Gurjar and Rahul Gurjar, have been arrested. The story took a chilling twist when the rape accused, Rajendra Yadav, was later found admitted to a Jaipur's SMS Hospital with severe injuries.

It is not clear whether his injuries were a result of an accident or a suicide attempt.

Rape Accused's Leg Amputated

In June 2023, the rape survivor had filed a rape case against Yadav. Following which, he was arrested and subsequently lost his job. He was recently released on bail. He was threatening the survivor to withdraw the case against him. It is suspected that Yadav attacked the woman and her brother in retaliation for her refusal to do so.

