Updated September 27th, 2021 at 06:50 IST

Rohini court shootout: Out-of-turn promotion to be recommended for 3 cops who killed assailants

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Names of three Delhi Police personnel, who shot dead two assailants during a dramatic shootout at the Rohini courtroom here, will be recommended for out-of-turn promotions, officials said on Sunday.

Jailed gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom on Friday by two assailants were also killed in police retaliatory fire.

According to a senior police officer, the names of sub-inspector and two commandos will recommended for promotions for controlling the situation, shooting down the assailants bravely and saving lives of others present inside the courtroom.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday visited the Rohini court and reviewed the security arrangements.

According to the police, the Crime Branch team probing the shootout also visited the court to re-examine the crime spot.

Special Commissioner of the Armed Police has recommended out-of-turn promotions for the three personnel who shot the two assailants, the senior officer said.

"A proposal recommending out-of-turn promotion for the three policemen who killed the assailants is being prepared and will be sent to the Police Headquarters for approval.

"On the direction of the Special Commissioner of Police, the proposal is under preparation and will be submitted in due course of time," said the senior officer.

On Saturday night, the Special Cell unit of Delhi Police arrested two men -- Vinay and Umang in connection with the incident, police said.

The joint commissioner of police (northern range) has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report. PTI AMP NIT TDS TDS

Published September 27th, 2021 at 06:50 IST

