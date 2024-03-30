Updated March 30th, 2024 at 17:54 IST
Samajwadi Party Leader Zaheer Salmani's Wife Shot Dead in Hapur, UP
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Zaheer Salmani's wife was reportedly shot dead in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Shweta Parande
SP leader's wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh. | Image:Unsplash / Representative
Breaking: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Zaheer Salmani's wife was reportedly shot dead in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh today. The incident took place inside the house in broad daylight, say reports. The reason for the murder is not clear at the moment.
This is a developing story.
