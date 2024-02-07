Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

Samba Instagram Live Murder: Accused Escapes Custody Within 20 Hours of Arrest

The gruesome murder took place on December 25 where the accused live-streamed the murder after severing the hand of Akshay Kumar.

Gursimran Singh
Samba Instagram Murder Suspect Breaks Free 20 Hours After Capture
Samba Murder Accused Escapes Custody Within 20 Hours of Arrest | Image:Republic
Jammu & Kashmir: In a shocking turn of events, one of the key accused, Sahil Sharma alias Gilka, in the infamous Akshay murder case managed to escape police custody within hours after being arrested by Samba Police. The accused managed to escape the walled prison on Thursday early morning. 

The accused was arrested after he along with his aides had broadcasted the gruesome act of violence on Instagram live showcasing the chopped hand of the victim's hand and subsequently firing shots in air to instill fear.

Despite multiple attempts to reach Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh for an official statement, there has been no response. According to internal communication within Jammu and Kashmir Police, Sahil Sharma escaped during the night of January 17-18 from the lockup at Police Station Ramgarh, where he was held in connection with the murder case (FIR No. 93/2023).

SSP Samba Benam Tosh had announced the arrest of four accused, including Sahil Sharma, Atul Choudhary alias Ravi, Arun Choudhary alias Abu Jatt, and Rajesh Kumar alias Chhotu alias Mahi Dhillon. The police recovered two pistols, three magazines, seven live rounds, one toka, and a vehicle used in the crime.

The gruesome murder took place on December 25, with the perpetrators live-streaming the act on Instagram. The accused not only brutally killed 25-year-old Akshay Kumar but also mutilated his hand, showcasing their audacity on social media. The police conducted raids in and outside Jammu and Kashmir, arresting the accused from a suspected hideout in Amritsar.

During the arrest, Arun Choudhary fired upon the police party, injuring officer Indu Bhushan. A separate case of attempt to murder/Arms Act was registered in Amritsar, where the accused were initially taken into custody before being transferred. Despite raids in Chandigarh, the accused managed to escape. The daring escape raises questions about the security measures in place and the urgency of capturing the fugitive accused.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 13:00 IST

